Workers at Ontario mines should be able to breathe a little easier air this summer following upgraded regulations aimed at improving underground air quality.
But workplace safety advocates say the province needs to go further to prevent miners from being exposed to cancerous particles from diesel exhaust.
Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Tuesday that starting on Sept. 1, allowable carbon-based particulate matter in underground air cannot exceed 0.12 milligrams per cubic metre based on a time-weighted average.
The current limit is 0.4 milligrams, a figure the United Steelworkers union has said is too high.
“Long-term exposure to diesel exhaust can be a significant cause of lung cancer in miners,” a provincial news release said following McNaughton’s announcement at a news conference in Sudbury.
The Steelworkers have long advocated for exposure to be limited to 0.02 milligrams per cubic metre, or 20 micrograms.
Many mine workers wear hard hats fixed with the logo, “Make 20 the limit.”
“We recognize that while the occupational exposure limit for diesel particulate in Ontario is being significantly lowered, it is not down to the level that Steelworkers have been calling for,” Steelworkers Ontario District 6 director Myles Sullivan said in the provincial news release.
“It is our hope and expectation that the province will get to (20 micrograms) in the very near future,” Sullivan added.
Said Mines Minister George Pirie, a former senior mining executive whose family worked in the sector: “We can do better.”
Of Ontario’s 29,000 miners, about 40 per cent work underground.
Most underground equipment is diesel-powered. But in recent years the mining industry has been experimenting with industrial vehicles that run on batteries and emit no exhaust.
NDP Health critic and Sudbury-area MPP France Gelinas said the exposure target of 20 micrograms per cubic metre is consistent with “the best current scientific evidence.”
Also on Tuesday, the province announced changes to allow mining firms to use track-mounted robots in mines to increase safety.
“Specialized machines with high-definition cameras will be controlled by an operator to identify loose rocks, misfired explosives and other safety hazards,” the provincial release said.
