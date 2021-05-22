Another veteran Northern Ontario Indigenous leader has announced their intention to become the next national chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).
RoseAnne Archibald unveiled on Thursday her plan to run for AFN’s top job, just a few days after she said she wouldn’t seek a second term as head of the Chiefs of Ontario.
If elected in the AFN virtual vote set for July 7 in Toronto, Archibald would become the first woman to lead the Ottawa-based organization.
“It’s time for the right woman to step forward and serve as national chief, and someone who can truly represent the interests and realities of First Nations from coast to coast to coast,” Archibald said in a news release.
Archibald, who is in her early 50s, hails from Taykwa Tagamou Nation near Cochrane.
In her news release, Archibald said she is “committed to addressing the calls for transparency and accountability of AFN, while also advancing issues related to gender-based lateral violence.”
Earlier this month, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler announced his attention to seek AFN’s top position. AFN incumbent Perry Bellegarde said in December he wouldn’t stand for re-election.
AFN says a formal list of candidates is to be announced on June 3.
