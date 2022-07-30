Despite the job getting less than rave reviews — “thankless,” was how one outgoing incumbent put it — a slate of mayoral candidates is starting to emerge across rural Northwestern Ontario for the Oct. 24 municipal elections.
Some municipalities, such as Kenora, are expected to see at least a three-way race for their community’s top job.
Kenora Mayor Dan Reynard is to be challenged by his former opponent Lydia Harlos. Reynard’s 2018 victory over Harlos was lop-sided, but this year’s race should be livened by the anticipated entry of city chamber of commerce president Anthony Scribilo.
In Ignace, Mayor Penny Lucas is to be challenged by mining-industry veteran Bill Gascon. The town’s next council is to be tasked with deciding whether to formally support, or turn down, a proposed underground storage facility for nuclear waste that could be located 35 kilometres west.
Long-time Atikokan Mayor Dennis Brown is retiring from politics, but at least one candidate has filed to replace him — incumbent Coun. Rob Ferguson.
Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson is also not seeking another term. So far, only retired forester Jack B. Harrison has filed nomination papers to replace Wilson.
Nipigon voters may see at least a two-way mayoral race between familiar faces: Incumbent Coun. Andrew St. Jean and former town economic development officer Suzanne Kukko. Mayor Richard Harvey didn’t immediately respond Friday to an inquiry about whether he plans to seek another term.
Red Rock is also gearing up for a two-way race between Mayor Darquise Robinson and challenger Julia Mallouk.
Another two-way contest is to take place in Terrace Bay between former councillor Gino LeBlanc and incumbent Coun. Paul Malashewski. Schreiber’s mayoral contest is down to a single candidate so far: local businessman Dominic Commisso.
Among the retiring regional mayors is Greenstone’s Ron Beaulieu. So far, only incumbent Coun. James McPherson has filed to replace Beaulieu. Eric Pietsch, who lost to Beaulieu by a substantial margin in the 2018 mayoral race, is seeking to fill a councillor position this time out.
In 2018, five out of Greenstone’s eight councillor positions were filled by acclamation.
Acclamation may again be a factor in Marathon’s mayoral vote: long-time Mayor Rick Dumas is currently facing no challengers in his bid to seek another term.
Sioux Lookout Mayor Doug Lawrance is currently facing no challengers in his bid to keep the mayor’s chair. Last year’s contest featured three candidates.
In Manitouwadge, the candidate who received the most votes among his fellow councillors in the 2018 election is now running for mayor. Businessman Jim Moffat was facing no opposition for the top job as of Friday.
Manitouwadge’s 2018 mayoral contest was as close as it gets, with Mayor John MacEachern edging out former councillor Peter Ruel by a mere two votes. It wasn’t clear Friday if MacEachern or Ruel plan to take another run for the mayor’s chair.
The deadline for filing nomination papers is Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.
