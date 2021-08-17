With Sunday’s federal election call, the race is underway for election day set for Sept. 20. Signs started appearing across Thunder Bay for a full slate of candidates.
The Green Party announced that Amanda Moddejonge will be running in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding and Tracey MacKinnon will be running for the Greens in Thunder Bay-Rainy River.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
