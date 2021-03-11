A Manitoba man is facing drug trafficking charges after his vehicle was pulled over by police in the Kenora area on Friday.
OPP officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17A around 3:30 p.m. A canine unit attended to assist and police determined there were drugs in the vehicle.
Police claim a large amount of suspected cocaine with a street value of about $100,000 was seized.
Aaron Brown, 25, of Boissevain, Man., is facing two drug-trafficking related charges.
He was released from custody with an order to appear at the Kenora Courthouse on March 18.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
