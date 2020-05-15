A police raid in Thunder Bay has resulted in the seizure of more than
$65,000 worth of cannabis.
Officers searched a residence on Lynda Avenue on Wednesday, where a
suspect in the case was also arrested, city police say.
They say a city man, 62, is charged with possession of property
obtained by crime over $5,000, sale of cannabis to an individual 18
years or older, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, and
possess, produce, sell, distribute or import with intent to use to
produce cannabis for Illicit sale.
The accused was released with conditions and a future appearance date.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
