The Lakehead Canoe Club is trying to stay afloat with depleted reserve funds after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and years of delayed repairs to the Boulevard Lake dam.
The canoe club in Thunder Bay is funded by its members, program fees, festival services and rentals, including festivals held in Superior, Wis.
The revenue from programs and festivals hasn’t been coming in locally because of the repairs to the Boulevard Lake dam, which began this year.
The dam repairs were supposed to go ahead a few years ago and were delayed year after year, making it impossible for the canoe club to plan programming and festivals like the Dragon Boat festival.
The work on the dam, which began this year, is expected to wrap up by the end of 2021.
And with the border closed, the club hasn’t been able to make money off of festivals or rentals in the U.S. like it does every year at the Superior Dragon Boat festival.
“When the pandemic hit, everything stopped,” said Volker Kromm, club commodore.
The Lakehead Canoe Club needs about $10,000 to $15,000 to pay expenses like city taxes and its insurance.
Those costs don’t include the extra revenue that would be put back into asset management like replacing boats and other equipment.
Kromm said he’s hoping to make a deputation to city council by the end of November, asking for a stay on the funds the club owes them.
The club will also turn to the community with fundraising events to help cover their basic costs.
Kromm also plans to ask the city for some minimal dredging of Boulevard Lake, while it’s currently drained for the dam repairs, in order to make it suitable to host national and international paddling events in the future.
The club believes if it can tread water until the dam repairs are complete and Boulevard Lake is restored, it can become sustainable again.
The Lakehead Canoe Club was established just before the Canada Summer Games were held in Thunder Bay in 1981. It was created to provide affordable paddling lessons to youths in the city.
