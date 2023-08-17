The Thunder Bay Museum announced late last week that Barry Head of Newcastle, Ont., won the 2023 Thunder Bay Museum Classic Car Raffle.
The draw, held at Fat Guys Auto Parts last Thursday, saw Head drive away with a new Ford Mustang.
“I’m overwhelmed, that’s for sure,” said Head in a news release. “I’ve never won anything big in my life so that’s just fantastic and I love Mustangs.”
The museum plans on conducting another classic car raffle in 2024.
