Thunder Bay’s acute-care hospital says it remains on target to begin offering a full cardiovascular surgery program in less than four years.
A spokesman for Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre confirmed on Wednesday the spring, 2025 target after the province announced $5.2 million towards the project.
Total capital and operating costs are still being estimated and aren’t yet available, the spokesman said.
Currently, the hospital refers about 350 people each year to larger hospitals for heart surgery.
“A full cardiovascular surgery program at our hospital will allow patients to be provided with the same quality cardiovascular care as they would in southern Ontario, but without the added stress and expense of having to travel,” Regional CEO Rhonda Crocker Ellacott said in a provincial news release.
Since 2018, the Thunder Bay hospital has been able to offer vascular surgery “to treat diseases outside the brain and heart” at a rate of nearly 400 procedures per year.
The hospital, which has 375 beds, serves a catchment area of 250,000. According to a provincial backgrounder, the province earlier gave the hospital enough funding to add 30 beds to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
