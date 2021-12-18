The winners of the 11th annual Mayor’s Community Safety Awards for outstanding work in the community were recognized on Dec. 6 at Thunder Bay City Hall. The following is the third of the four community projects that were recognized. Watch The Chronicle-Journal next week for the fourth community project that was awarded.
OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY
PROJECT
THE CARE BUS
The COVID-19 pandemic increased the risk for people experiencing homelessness.
Grassroots community groups called for the community to find an immediate community response to individuals who have limited supports and access to warm spaces. This call to action was made due to individuals dying in our community.
The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board collaborated with NorWest Community Health Centres, Thunder Bay Drug Strategy, and People Advocating for Change through Empowerment to develop and start a Care Bus in partnership with Thunder Bay City Transit.
The Care Bus was implemented for a seven-week period in March of 2021. A city transit bus, staffed with harm reduction outreach workers and system navigators, provided a safe, warm, dry place for individuals to seek shelter, rest, supplies and supports.
The Care Bus provided assistance to over 3,600 individuals by providing food and water, hygiene supplies, personal protective equipment, warm clothing, first aid, social support services, transport to the warming centre, COVID-19 isolation shelter or emergency shelter, and aided safer consumption through distribution of harm reduction supply kits.
In addition, individuals who needed access to withdrawal management services or medical support were assisted with transport to service organizations. The Care Bus initiative offered an innovative, empathic, compassionate and collaborative response and provided an immediate and timely response to thousands of individuals with emergent, life-threatening needs.
Sponsor: Matawa First Nations Management
