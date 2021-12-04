The Care Bus, which provided care to over 3,600 individuals over 44
days last winter, is returning to Thunder Bay.
The program will again provide health and social support services,
supplies for people in need and transportation to the warming centre
and local shelters.
“The Care Bus provides an innovative response to meet the concerns
and needs of individuals in our community,” said NorWest Community
Health Centres CEO Juanita Lawson in a news release. “The Care Bus
provided support to thousands of people in our community last year,
and the opportunity to make small difference in peoples’ lives. This
approach fits well into the comprehensive model of care that NorWest
Community Health Centres offers and our commitment to working in
collaboration with our community partners.
“We want to acknowledge that this would not be possible without
support from Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre and Service
Canada’s Reaching Home strategy managed by Lakehead Social Planning
Council.”
As part of NorWest Community Health Centre’s efforts to improve the
health of Northwestern Ontario, the Care Bus distributes harm
reduction supplies, personal protective equipment and basic needs
supplies in addition to the health and social support services
available onboard. The bus itself is a Nova Bus LFS contracted from
Kasper Transportation, the same model used by Thunder Bay Transit.
“We are very excited to be part of this program and we will do our
best to make this partnership with NorWest Health Community Health
Centres a great success,” said Kasper Transportation CEO Kasper
Wabinski. “We are proud to be part of keeping people safe during the
cold winter months.”
This year’s Care Bus will begin operation today and will be active
seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m. until March 31. It will be
staffed by two harm-reduction outreach workers.
“The Care Bus is an important initiative that helps strengthen our
community by providing support while also providing access to
mobility, shelter and more holistic services,” said Thunder Bay
Indigenous Friendship Centre executive director Charlene Baglien in a
news release. “We are proud to support NorWest Community Health
Centres in relaunching this life-saving service that makes our
community a safer place.”
Added Lakehead Social Planning Council executive director Marie
Klassen in a news release, “We welcome dynamic projects like the Care
Bus that better our community, and the Care Bus presents a means of
improving care for and supporting vulnerable populations.
“We are pleased to support an initiative that helps build of a better
community. The partnerships represented in this project offer another
positive example and value of collective impact.”
