Bus back in service

The Care Bus will run seven days a week starting today from noon to 8

p.m. until March 31.

 Photo courtesy of Northwest Community Health Centres

The Care Bus, which provided care to over 3,600 individuals over 44

days last winter, is returning to Thunder Bay.

The program will again provide health and social support services,

supplies for people in need and transportation to the warming centre

and local shelters.

“The Care Bus provides an innovative response to meet the concerns

and needs of individuals in our community,” said NorWest Community

Health Centres CEO Juanita Lawson in a news release. “The Care Bus

provided support to thousands of people in our community last year,

and the opportunity to make small difference in peoples’ lives. This

approach fits well into the comprehensive model of care that NorWest

Community Health Centres offers and our commitment to working in

collaboration with our community partners.

“We want to acknowledge that this would not be possible without

support from Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre and Service

Canada’s Reaching Home strategy managed by Lakehead Social Planning

Council.”

As part of NorWest Community Health Centre’s efforts to improve the

health of Northwestern Ontario, the Care Bus distributes harm

reduction supplies, personal protective equipment and basic needs

supplies in addition to the health and social support services

available onboard. The bus itself is a Nova Bus LFS contracted from

Kasper Transportation, the same model used by Thunder Bay Transit.

“We are very excited to be part of this program and we will do our

best to make this partnership with NorWest Health Community Health

Centres a great success,” said Kasper Transportation CEO Kasper

Wabinski. “We are proud to be part of keeping people safe during the

cold winter months.”

This year’s Care Bus will begin operation today and will be active

seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m. until March 31. It will be

staffed by two harm-reduction outreach workers.

“The Care Bus is an important initiative that helps strengthen our

community by providing support while also providing access to

mobility, shelter and more holistic services,” said Thunder Bay

Indigenous Friendship Centre executive director Charlene Baglien in a

news release. “We are proud to support NorWest Community Health

Centres in relaunching this life-saving service that makes our

community a safer place.”

Added Lakehead Social Planning Council executive director Marie

Klassen in a news release, “We welcome dynamic projects like the Care

Bus that better our community, and the Care Bus presents a means of

improving care for and supporting vulnerable populations.

“We are pleased to support an initiative that helps build of a better

community. The partnerships represented in this project offer another

positive example and value of collective impact.”