Visitor restrictions were put in place Friday at Terrace Bay’s long-term care facility following confirmation of a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Wilkes Terrace residents who tested positive for the virus have been placed in isolation, a North of Superior Healthcare Group news release said.
“Outbreak management measures, including increased infection prevention and control practices, and surveillance testing for affected individuals,” are also in effect, the news release added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.