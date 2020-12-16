Following the deaths of 12 residents in total, COVID-19 case numbers at Southbridge Roseview Long Term Care fell to 16 active resident cases and 13 active staff cases as of Tuesday morning.
“We went into outbreak on Nov. 17,” said Candace Chartier, the chief seniors’ advocate and strategic partnerships officer with Southbridge Care Homes Inc.
“It’s a significant outbreak that it hit us hard and it hit us fast. We have lost (12) of our cherished residents. It’s devastating to all of us.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
