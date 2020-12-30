Though the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine in the Kenora district could still be months away, health officials say they’re confident existing distribution systems will be effective to put the protection into arms once it does arrive.
Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, the region’s medical officer of health, told a news media briefing Tuesday that the Moderna product will most likely be the vaccine distributed in the Kenora district.
