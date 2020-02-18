Thunder Bay is being named a Tree City of the World for its efforts in urban forestry management.
The designation was bestowed last week by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Arbor Day Foundation.
“The Tree Cities of the World program recognizes the efforts cities take toward greener, healthier communities,” said Hiroto Mitsugi, assistant director general with the Forestry Department of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.
