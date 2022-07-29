Motorists who fail to make room on highways when passing by police and other emergency personnel while they’re on foot can face a minimum fine of $490, a provincial news release warned Thursday.
Under the Highway Traffic Act, drivers are required “to slow down and proceed with caution when approaching an emergency vehicle or tow truck stopped or parked on the side of the road and, if safe to do so, move over one lane,” the release said.
Provincial police said patrol officers are to step up enforcement of the requirement over the long weekend. Last year, OPP officers handed out 900 tickets to those who failed to provide “a cushion of space” when passing police or other emergency crews on the roadside.
Since 1989, five OPP officers have been struck and killed by approaching vehicles while carrying out their duties at the side of the road,” the OPP said.
