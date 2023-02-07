Fort William Historical Park’s Voyageur Winter Carnival returns this Family Day weekend with a variety of activities.
Indoor and outdoor activities from sledding and tubing to the snow maze, visiting the farm animals and other winter games and contests will be on at the park Feb. 18 to 20 from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. each day.
“We’re excited for the return of Fort William Historical Park’s Voyageur Winter Carnival as part of our 50th anniversary,” said Patrick Morash, general manager of the park, in a news release. “This is a great opportunity to enjoy Northern Ontario’s beautiful winter weather with friends and family.”
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for youth (ages six to 12), students (ages 13 to 18) and seniors (ages 60 and older), and admission for children five and younger is free.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the visitor centre the day of the event.
Pre-sales are available for large groups of 20 or more people. However, there is no discounted rate for large groups.
