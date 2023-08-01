In the buildup of the Lighthouse Carnival event this weekend, volunteers are working hard both on the mainland and at the station to prepare.
Our visitors this season continue to explore the island, with more coming this year from the United States than before because of the pandemic.
It’s wonderful to hear about their adventures on the North shore, about whom they have visited and what they have seen. Perspective from the eyes of our visitors is always fresh and new. For our host keepers and artist in residence, each day is a new experience that they reflect upon and share. This expression of experiences is helpful to identify what it is that people are looking for in a visit to the light.
Four years ago our artist in resident was a Canada Summer Jobs Student at the light stations. Katelyn Jefford said, “It was in that summer that I gained new skills and met many people.”
Delving into poetry on this adventure, Jefford was able to inspire visitors with her prose and inject another facet to their visit. The artist animates the site in other ways that helps connect visitors to this beautiful volcanic island.
Meanwhile in the host keeping department, Tor Laine was enjoying every moment completing the tasks on a list and connecting with visitors. As a quick study, Laine was able to help visitors enjoy the experience by helping direct them to interesting facts about the area. The change of scenery I am sure was a good rest for our volunteers.
The weather has been playing a little role at night with flashes of lightning and booming of thunder. I can imagine our guests checking off the boxes to say they have seen or experienced some stormy weather on Lake Superior.
With fresh green grass, bright flowers, and strawberries mixed in the front lawn, everyone is relaxing, even the baby squirrels. Each day I watch as the gooseberries start to ripen.
At the light station there is little time to relax because something is about to break down, or a little problem is about to occur. Last week the wheel went flat on the cart for provisions, and the basement water pump had a split in the pipe.
Each little challenge reminds us that we are so fortunate to be surrounded by the beauty of the area and tranquil setting.
This weekend Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior will again hold its fourth annual Lighthouse Carnival Fundraiser. Live entertainment will be provided by The Scott VanTeeffelen Band along with lighthouse & ecology tours, fish and chip meal and many places to go hiking and swimming.
If you are looking for something to do on this holiday weekend, there are six seats left and you can sign up online at clls.ca. The event takes place at Porphyry Island located 15 kilometres east of Silver Islet where you catch the charter boat.
Now that our new host keepers have arrived, two couples, one from Minnesota and the other from Dryden, we are all working together to have the site ready. Three new picnic tables are to be constructed. Our outhouses have new pits dug. The place looks good and smells even better.
Thanks to all the people who volunteer their time to keep this site open and available to visitors. And to our supporters and sponsors who provide us with additional funds to help keep activities and opportunities open.
As the waves gently lap on the shore, another group of kayakers have arrived from Rossport. They are excited to see the site and are staying in the guesthouse, a fitting way to conclude their trip across the north shore before shipping out to Silver Islet tomorrow.
Time to show another few guests that just arrived around the light stations, the museum and art gallery. Then I will take a moment to look at the water and enjoy watching the rolling fog go in and out.
