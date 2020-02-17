It was shuttered for many years, but the North McIntyre Recreation Centre Winter Carnival is back.
For the second straight year, organizers turned the facility and its grounds into a playground on Saturday with hockey games outside and cozy activities inside.
Mike Plumridge, 35, the organizer for outside activities at the event, said he was around 12 years old the last time he attended the carnival and felt the festival needed to be revived.
“I was one of the main people to kind of get this going again last year because I want my kids to have the same experience I had as a kid,” said Plumridge, who was on the North McIntyre Recreation Centre board of directors last year.
