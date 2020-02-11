Fort William Historical Park’s annual Voyageur Winter Carnival gets underway this Family Day weekend and organizers are excited about some new activities that will be featured.
Marianne Bortolin, the visitor experiences co-ordinator at the park, says a new outdoor winter zorb ball obstacle course and bowling alleys and a dragon boat challenge will be part of the fun.
“You will be in a zorb ball. . . . You hop in, roll along and see how many big inflated bowling pins you can knock down,” she said. “We also have a zorb track where individuals can hop into the ball and race against each other. There’s going to be some criss-crosses, they will be bumping into each other and we are really excited.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.