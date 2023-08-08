The calm sweetwater seas of Lake Superior greeted many visitors this past weekend for the annual Lighthouse Carnival fundraiser.
Situated east of Thunder Bay on Black Bay, Porphyry attracted over 80 participants for the weekend’s event.
Boaters from the area came together to host part of the event, with a fish and chips dinner. Volunteering to help raise funds, the visitors get to meet people who are out enjoying the wildlife.
This year saw participation from Thunder Bay Yacht Club’s Sunora Regatta that finished at the light station after travelling across the north shore.
Another group arrived in two charter boats from Silver Islet to partake in the festivities. Now in its fourth year, each time things get better especially with a motivated set of volunteers. The historical and ecological tours and screening of the 1980s film about Gordon Graham being a keeper with his family was well received by visitors.
The event showcases many qualities of the area including the volcanic sands, the beautiful boreal forest and clean cold waters. Both of the bell styled tents were rented out along with the keepers dwelling. There were at one time 15 boats in the harbour. We had four host keepers that worked all week to prepare for the event including building some picnic tables and raking up the beaches.
Over 30 volunteers helped to make the event happen, with some even venturing onto the helipad for a morning yoga session. With the grounds ready for the activities, the wildlife were also on stage. Our resident pine marten was up a tree, and running across the lawn was a string of baby squirrels following mom’s orders.
Not many Monarch butterflies around at the moment, but we expect more in three weeks, with the cooler weather.
The new Porphyry lighthouse exhibit built by Hammarskjold High School, received many great reviews and comments relating to civic pride and the raising up of history from the past for all to enjoy.
Our weather continues to be different from that of the city of Thunder Bay’s, with some cool breezes and lots of sunshine. Inhabitants of the island watch as the thunderstorms pass to the north towards Dorion. We are in our own weather cycle surrounded by the cool waters of Lake Superior.
The routine of life on the island is now here as most of the major projects are completed for the season. The day-to-day running of the station takes a concentrated effort to maintain the site for visitors to enjoy. The fire pits are stocked up and maintained; the toilets now are all sitting above newly dug pits, so everyone is happy.
As the season has another month to play out we are encouraging people to come and explore this area of the world. Surrounded by the volcanic sands, many visitors are thrilled by this novel view of the results of activity some 1.1 billion years ago. Tours are filling up for Thursdays and Sundays from Silver Islet if you’re interested.
This week we also started our annual yard and grounds upkeep at No. 10 Lighthouse, which is situated another 15 kilometres east of Black Bay. The 34-foot wooden tower built in 1922 after a fire, stands looking towards the west and north as it provides local mariners with guidance through the North Channel.
Many boaters duck behind Shaganash Island to stay out of the bigger weather that Superior is known for.
This week the station invites two new host keepers and an artist in residence. Mary Espinosa is working with oil based and water based paint to tease out details from the rocks and forest of the island. She has already entertained 10 guests seen today from Silver Islet. It’s exciting to see the art being created right before your eyes while also seeing what areas catch the artist’s eye.
Today it was a ridge to the south that holds all the blueberries on, that is going to be for the bear when he returns in the next few weeks. Berries ripen later here as the spring is delayed a couple of weeks, given that the lake remains ice cold until mid-June.
Time to go and tend to the chores on site as the weekend event has left a lot of cleaning and preparing for our next guests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.