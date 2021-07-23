Public health officials in the Thunder Bay district again reported no active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, while the situation west of the city remained low and steady with only three cases.
According to Northwestern Health Unit, there was one new case of the virus in the Rainy River area among the three active cases being reported.
Officials continue to recommend that people get vaccinated against the virus if they haven’t done so.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
