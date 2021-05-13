The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday with seven of those cases in district communities and one in the Thunder Bay area.
Of the new cases, seven are from close contact and one has an unknown point of exposure.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.