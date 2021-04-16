The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district continued to drop Thursday, while cases in the Kenora district remained on the high side relative to that region’s smaller population.
According to Thunder Bay District Health Unit, active cases of the virus were at 61, compared to 72 the day before, and well over 400 about three weeks ago. Four new cases were reported on Thursday, said a health unit news release.
