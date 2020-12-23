As the province moves into a lockdown beginning Saturday, the Thunder Bay district’s medical officer of health calls the measures significant.
The lockdown is primarily driven by what is happening with COVID-19 cases in southern Ontario where areas are in the red or the lockdown zone, said Dr. Janet DeMille.
The region’s medical officer of health was not overly concerned about the few days of delay for the lockdown measures to begin in northern Ontario.
