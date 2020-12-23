Cheering the vaccination

Staff applaud as they watch the first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination dose being administered at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre on Tuesday.

 Brent Linton

As the province moves into a lockdown beginning Saturday, the Thunder Bay district’s medical officer of health calls the measures significant.

The lockdown is primarily driven by what is happening with COVID-19 cases in southern Ontario where areas are in the red or the lockdown zone, said Dr. Janet DeMille.

The region’s medical officer of health was not overly concerned about the few days of delay for the lockdown measures to begin in northern Ontario.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

