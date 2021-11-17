A case of COVID-19 has been identified within the St. Martin School community.
The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board confirmed the case Monday evening, saying one school bus cohort is also impacted.
Parents, guardians and staff of the affected cohorts have been contacted by members of the school board and will be contacted by a public health nurse.
A cleaning and disinfection process is underway within the school.
On Tuesday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported one new case of the virus, located in the Thunder Bay area. Its source of exposure is not yet known.
There are 12 active cases in the district and two active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit’s catchment area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.