The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district remained about the same Monday, while cases west of the city showed signs of dipping down.
Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 40 active cases of the virus, including seven new ones. Six of the new cases were linked to close contact with someone already infected with the virus.
