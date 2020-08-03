The Waterfront BIA’s StreEATery project has received $40,000 from the Thunder Bay Communtiy Economic Development Commission.
The funding was approved through an economic development reserve fund that is used to support local projects and initiatives that create jobs and stimulate business.
Craig Urquhart, chairperson of the CEDC’s board of directors, said in a news release that the StreEATery is the kind of project where multiple businesses can benefit and these initiatives are crucial to Thunder Bay’s economic development, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we need it most,” he said.
The pandemic has significantly impacted the city’s hospitality and tourism industry as restaurants had to close for months with only takeout and delivery available.
Millions of dollars in sales have been lost and more than 90 per cent of culinary employees were laid off when the pandemic first occurred, the CEDC said.
The StreEATery, an outdoor dining area on Red River Road, is a pandemic recovery and economic development project with the aim of retaining the majority of the Waterfront district’s culinary businesses.
“The StreEATery project will be a key contributor to the recovery of the Waterfront district’s culinary scene and Thunder Bay’s tourism industry,” said Paul Pepe, manager of Tourism Thunder Bay.
“Tourism Thunder Bay has also established a pop-up pagoda in partnership with the project to help stimulate greater community and domestic visitor engagement in supporting visitor attractions across the city.”
Twenty downtown restaurants will have access to outdoor space with the StreEATery and this year is expected to provide seating for 160 patrons.
It’s also expected to generate $1.9 million in sales among north-core restaurants and will create three full-time seasonal jobs and allow for up to 100 culinary staff to return ton work.
The $40,000 will be used for the placement of stone barriers, planters, COVID compliant signage and picnic tables as well as for hiring security.
It will also be used to purchases shade and rain resistant umbrellas and bases, insurance, waste removal, portable washroom rentals, personal protective equipment and cleaning and sanitizing efforts.
