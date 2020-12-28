Women and girls living in Greenstone, Kenora and Sioux Lookout who are vulnerable to being recruited by pimps and other human traffickers are expected to benefit from provincial funding specifically aimed at putting an end to what one official termed an “abhorrent crime.”
The three communities are among 10 Ontario municipalities to receive a share of $46 million to support agencies like Thunder Bay-based Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA).
Funds are to be used to provide early intervention, street-based outreach and referrals to support agencies, a provincial news release said in mid-December.
As well, a Timmins-based “mobile team” will travel to rural First Nations to offer similar support services.
“With this investment, ONWA will focus on both immediate safety needs and ongoing healing for Indigenous women and girls,” ONWA executive-director Cora McGuire-Cyrette said in a news release.
She added: “This announcement represents one of the largest investments in Canada to an Indigenous women’s agency to prioritize Indigenous women’s safety.”
The funds come out of a five-year, $307-million plan announced by the province earlier this year to clamp down on traffickers, and ensure that women and girls are not lured into prostitution and other life-destroying activities.
Programs aim to raise awareness about trafficking and support victims under 16, while prosecutors are being given the tools to get tough on traffickers, the province says. The OPP’s child sexual exploitation unit is also being expanded, the province said in a backgrounder.
According to the province, Ontario has become a human-trafficking “hub.” Nearly 30 per cent of victims are under the age of 18, the province says, with young girls and women from Indigenous communities being particularly targeted.
“We are taking serious action to put an end to human trafficking in Ontario, and ensuring victims have access to culturally appropriate supports and services as a part of our plan to combat this abhorrent crime,” Ontario Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford said in a news release.
