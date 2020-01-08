One-time funding of more than $800,000 for the Northwestern Health Unit is expected to help seniors access dental care.
The cash from the Ontario Ministry of Health will support capital and infrastructure improvements for the new Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program for low income seniors.
The $818,700 will go towards the purchase of a new mobile dental clinic as well as to upgrades at three existing dental facilities.
