Gateway Casinos and Entertainment has temporarily closed all of its Ontario locations, including its Thunder Bay site, as it deals with a cyber security incident.
In a statement issued on its Facebook page, Gateway says they detected the incident over the weekend and are working on restoring its information technology systems.
“We have retained third-party cyber professionals who are working 24/7 to help us restore the (information technology) environment,” the statement reads. “Our upmost concern is the protection of personal data and information. At this point, we do not have any information indicating that this incident involves any compromise of personal data. However, we are in the process of notifying the relevant privacy officials and gaming regulator of the incident.”
Gateway says it appreciates the patience of its employees, customers and government partners as it works to reopen its provincial properties.
They will continue to provide further updates to the public.
