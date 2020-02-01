A Thunder Bay man will spend more than 10 years in jail for killing a 63-year-old man by stabbing him 14 times.
Charles Casmey, 34, was found guilty of manslaughter in the February 2018 death of Joseph Harry Pruys Sr. on Friday in a Thunder Bay courtroom.
Casmey was charged with second-degree murder but pleaded not guilty on Friday and instead pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.
Justice Bonnie Warkentin sentenced Casmey to 12.5 years in jail for the manslaughter charge, 18 months for assault causing bodily harm and six months for breach of recognizance. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
With credit for time served pre-sentence, Casmey has about 10 years and eight months left to serve in custody.
In late February 2018, Casmey was living with his mother and her common-law partner, who was Pruys, as a condition of bail conditions from a separate incident.
The court heard that on Feb. 25, 2018 Casmey and his girlfriend began drinking and using cocaine in Pruys’ McLaughlin Street home.
Pruys also used some cocaine recreationally that evening, but eventually went to bed.
