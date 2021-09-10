Voter cards started to arrive by mail this week and advance polls open today for the Sept. 20 federal election.
With the election a little more than a week away, voters have a number of ways to cast their ballot for who they’d like to see represent their riding in Parliament.
Polling stations will be open on election day — Sept. 20 — and will be open for 12 hours.
Advance polling stations will be open today through Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Another option is casting ballots by mail. This option must be applied for by Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
Votes can also be cast by the special ballot process at any Elections Canada office by Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The returning office for Thunder Bay-Superior North is located inside County Fair Plaza. The Thunder Bay-Rainy River returning office is in the former Agnew H. Johnston school.
To vote, individuals must bring their voter card and a piece of accepted identification, including a driver’s licence or any other card issued by a Canadian government — federal, provincial or municipal — with your photo, name and current address.
Alternatively, voters can bring two pieces of identification that have their name and at least one must have their current address like a utility bill or student ID card.
If a person doesn’t have identification, they can still vote if they declare their identity and address in writing and have someone who knows them and assigned to their polling station vouch for them.
The voucher must also be able to prove their identity and address.
Anyone who hasn’t received their voter card in the mail may need to register to vote or update their voter information, which can be done online at elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868. They can also update their voter information when they vote.
To register and vote, the person must be a Canadian citizen, be at least 18 years old on election day and prove their identity and address.
COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in place at polling stations, including hand sanitizer stations, physical distancing markers, and one poll worker per desk behind a Plexiglas barrier.
Voters must wear a face mask and practise physical distancing.
Anyone who has tested positive for or has symptoms of COVID-19 or has been in contact with someone who has the virus, should apply to vote by mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.