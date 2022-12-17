Reports of people stealing pollution control devices from vehicles in Thunder Bay this fall are being probed by city police.
The catalytic converters were stolen at businesses and residential addresses.
In an effort to advance the investigation, police are encouraging anyone who may have been the victim of the theft to file a police report. They can do so by calling the police at 807-684-1200, extension 7500.
By filing the reports, people are helping investigators determine the scope and nature of the crime, police say.
Victims who may have video surveillance footage from a home or business that they believe might be helpful to investigators are also welcomed to come forward.
