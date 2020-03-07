Thirty-two people have been arrested and more than $270,000 worth of drugs have been seized in a three-month long gang and trafficking enforcement project in Thunder Bay.
A joint task force initiative, Project Trapper focused on traphouses in the city where drugs were being sold from November of last year.
On Friday, the Thunder Bay Police Service held a news conference to show the impact of the project, which included 10 warrants executed that resulted in 119 criminal code charges being laid.
More than $132,000 in cash, including coins, were seized as well 813 grams of cocaine, 774 grams of crack, 34 grams of fentanyl, 1,322 fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone pills, three grams of methamphetamine, 13 oxycodone pills and 123 cartons of illegal cigarettes.
Project Trapper, which was an effort by the TBPS, OPP, Anishinabek Police Service, Nishnawbe Aski Police Services and the Ministry of Finance’s compliance branch, is one of the most successful operations in terms of getting dangerous drugs off the street said TBPS Det.-Insp. John Fennel.
Fennel said he’s seen busts with more product or money, but Project Trapper has more of an impact with who police are taking down.
“The drugs out here are a lot more poisonous,” he said. “We’re having overdoses every day. Police officers are saving people’s lives every day.”
