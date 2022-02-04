Careless smoking has been attributed to a fire that heavily damaged a home on Thunder Bay’s south side.
At 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, neighbours of the Simpson Street home hearing the screams for help of the lone occupant called 911.
When firefighters arrived, flames were seen from the rear of the home and a second alarm was initiated. The first pumper on scene started applying water to the burning roof.
The exterior attack knocked down the fire enough so crews could enter the rear of the house.
The fire in the attic of the home proved stubborn but an aerial ladder was used to gain a better angle to fight the fire while breaching the roof for access.
Firefighters searched the basement and main floor and found no one. The uninjured lone male was assisted by firefighters and Red Cross. One firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting the fire but did not need medical attention.
“The occupant latter admitted that some ashes got on his mattress, the mattress caught on fire and he tried to put in out for a while and couldn’t and ran outside,” Kevin Anderson, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue’s captain of Fire Prevention, told The Chronicle-Journal.
Anderson reminds people with a fire to get out, close the door and call 911.
The cold temperatures also made firefighting efforts more challenging with breathing apparatus masks fogging and hydraulic equipment not working as well, but a command centre was set up so firefighters could warm up.
