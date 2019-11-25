An explosion from a burning car in Shuniah sent debris onto a nearby home on Sunday, says Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services.
The vehicle was found by firefighters to be ablaze in the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive about 4 p.m.
It was also close to a shed, but the fire did not spread to the nearby structures due to firefighters quickly tackling the blaze, the fire service said.
Blair Arthur, Shuniah fire chief, said often vehicle fires happen while a car is running, or a battery is charging, or maintenance is being performed but sometimes, as in this case, “there’s no rhyme or reason for some of them to go up.”
Arthur said the car had been sitting for awhile when someone noticed the fire.
“Unfortunately because the vehicle was pretty much destroyed by the time we got there we won’t be able to determine a cause for this,” said Arthur. “It happens all the time, depending on how far things go, they’re just too difficult to determine.”
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
