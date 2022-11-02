The Ontario Fire Marshal and provincial police are probing three separate fires in Fort Frances in as many days that heavily damaged a garage and a house, and destroyed a trailer park home.
Firefighters were responding to a house fire on Third St. West around 3 a.m. Tuesday when a call came in about a unit that was ablaze in the Walleye Trailer Park.
A fire at a residential garage was put out on Sunday night, police said.
No injuries were reported in either of the fires, police said. How the structures caught fire wasn’t known Tuesday.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
