The tenant of a south-side Thunder Bay home escaped early Friday when the residence became engulfed in flames.
The woman discovered the smoke and fire conditions at the Rowand Street home and quickly evacuated, then took shelter in a friend’s home.
Fire crews arrived and found thick black smoke coming from the entire structure. As firefighters entered through the front door to gain access to the main floor, a second alarm was initiated.
An additional two pumpers and an aerial ladder responded to the scene. Fire crews accessed the dugout basement through a window where they encountered heavy smoke and fire. The blaze was quickly contained and extinguished, which saved the structure from being fully involved and reduced damages to the home.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Homeowners and tenants are reminded to have proper working smoke detectors on all levels of their homes.
