The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported on Tuesday no new cases of COVID-19, with only half a dozen active cases of the virus across the district.
One of the cases involves a variant of the virus, according to a health unit news release. Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The intensive care unit at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre no longer has any COVID-19 patients.
