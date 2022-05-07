Thunder Bay area residents are being advised to exercise caution around rising waterways this weekend as rising temperatures cause an unusually deep snow pack to melt rapidly.
“Widespread flooding is not anticipated, however, fast flowing water and flooding in low lying areas and roadways may be expected in flood-prone areas,” a Lakehead Region Conservation Authority bulletin said Friday.
“High flows are being recorded on the Kaministiquia River, which is expected to continue to rise over the weekend,” the bulletin added.
According to Environment Canada, the mercury in Thunder Bay is to rise to 12 C today, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year. The forecast calls for sunny skies.
Also this week, the Lake of the Woods Control Board issued warnings about rising waters on the Winnipeg River, Lake of the Woods and other waterways west of Thunder Bay, including the Lac Seul, and English River watersheds.
“A return to wet weather could see very high water levels develop on Lake of the Woods and the Winnipeg River,” the board warned. “Property owners and communities affected by past high water events should make preparations for this possibility.”
Even with minimal rainfall, the (control board) predicts that Lake of the Woods will rise near the top of its operating range — 323.47 metres — by the middle of this month.
The surge is being attributed to above-average precipitation and cooler temperatures in April.
Various dams in the watershed are to be opened to allow for expected large flows. More information is available online at the control board’s website: lwcb.ca
LRCA bulletins can be accessed online at lakeheadca.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.