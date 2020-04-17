There is a glimmer of hope when it comes to the end of the COVID-19 crisis.
Despite an end to restrictions and shutdowns still unknown, federal health minister, Patty Hajdu, said on Thursday that the doubling rate of infection has slowed in Canada.
When the pandemic began to take off in the country, the doubling rate was three days — the number of cases in Canada would double every three days.
