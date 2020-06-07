The Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) wants Thunder Bay businesses to know they can help get the information they need as they start to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CEDC has launched the first phase of a campaign — Are You Ready to Reopen — that is targeting all different types of businesses to share information as they reopen.
“The number one thing we are hearing . . . is that different businesses are struggling to determine when they will be able to open and, more importantly, they are struggling to determine what conditions they will be allowed to open under,” Eric Zakrewski, CEO of the Community Economic Development Commission told The Chronicle-Journal.
Zakrewski gave the example of fitness clubs and gym owners wondering what opening will look like and what restrictions they will need to have in place. He said that those questions echo what many other business owners are asking at this point.
“They are waiting for information and trying to plan around the uncertainties,” said Zakrewski.
The Community Economic Development Commission staff have been focusing on different sectors of the economy and have been doing outreach through the pandemic.
Zakrewski said that as part of the outreach, the CEDC has been holding roundtable discussions with different sectors — such as restaurant owners, manufacturing facilities, and tourism and attraction owners — and have continued to be in contact with those groups.
“We have been basically trying to keep our hand on the pulse of what those businesses have been going through and the challenges with what their barriers are, and helping and assisting them,” said Zakrewski.
CEDC staff have also been working with all levels of government to stay informed and to be able to pass that information to business owners or help point them in the right direction.
Through the pandemic, the CEDC has fielded between 200 and 300 calls a week from business owners looking for information.
“We’re trying to help the local business owner connect with new programs that might offer financial assistance . . . and help leverage to reopening,” he said.
It might be as simple as where to go to find an application form or something like sharing information on best practices, he said. The CEDC has also been advocating on behalf of businesses for a regional approach to reopening, which Zakrewski’s sees promise.
“Does one postage stamp approach work for the entire province? We at the CEDC don’t believe that. We feel that the city has done a phenomenal job at managing the COVID-19 pandemic and we have far less population and are geographically isolated,” he said.
For more information visit www.thunderbay.ca/forbusiness.
