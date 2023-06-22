Hundreds of people took part in National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations which were marked by Fort William First Nation with a powwow and feast at Mount McKay Scenic Lookout.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was among the guests celebrating on Wednesday in the community just south of Thunder Bay.
Singh said he wanted to let people know that he is an ally and is willing to fight for them in Ottawa.
“In addition to celebrating, it is also a day to acknowledge the injustice and fight against the injustice,” Singh said.
Recently elected chief of Fort William First Nation, Michele Solomon marked her first National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration as chief and called it humbling and an honour.
“I do things with the community in mind, it’s about them, it’s about the council and ensuring that I’m echoing their voices, their words the things they share with me and making sure that those things are at the forefront,” Solomon said.
As for hosting the celebration, Solomon said “I can’t think of a more appropriate place than this sacred mountain to have a powwow when to gather in this way, and to honour like Indigenous Peoples Day in this historic place of gathering.”
Solomon said acknowledging that there is more work to do on reconciliation is important and “it speaks to the, that there has been some work . . . and that’s promising.”
The large turnout also pleased Solomon, “to see the number of dancers, the number of Indigenous people but also the number of non-Indigenous people that come here to celebrate with us and you know, to take in the day, take in an opportunity for learning.”
