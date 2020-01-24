Kate Strange will celebrate Australia Day in Thunder Bay on Sunday, helping to raise money for firefighting efforts and wildlife relief in her home country.
Strange, originally from Queensland, has lived in Thunder Bay for a year and a half, and said she was already feeling homesick when watching fires destroy wild spaces and towns that she knew made it worse.
“I was eating Vegemite on toast every morning for two weeks, because you feel helpless,” said Strange, of an Australian staple. “I am literally on the other side of the world. My dad still can’t find Thunder Bay on the map.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
