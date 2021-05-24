Last month marked the 50th Anniversary of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay.
This year, the group will be sharing stories of success and memories from the past 50 years.
“Unfortunately because of COVID right now with the way it is, we can’t even celebrate with our kids,” Albert Aiello, the executive director of the club, told The Chronicle-Journal last month.
The hope is that in the summer the club will be able to have a number of special events to celebrate, depending on what is allowed.
The club is planning a 50/50 online draw called Raise the Roof, because they need a new roof for the club’s Windsor Street site. The repair is expected to cost $1 million.
“We are in such a holding pattern because of COVID restrictions, we were excited to open after the spring break but now we are not — it is really tough,” said Aiello.
In a normal year during March break, the club would have been full of children. The club has been closed since February. Schools need to be open for the club.
“I know the parents are struggling with online learning and the kids are fed up and looking for avenues to relieve stress and to play and see their friends and these are all services we provide everyday and at the end of the day we miss our kids,” he said.
Aiello calls the anniversary an important milestone for the club.
“It is safe to say that thousands of kids have gone through the club and nothing has really changed since we started,” he said. “It’s about providing a safe and supportive place where kids have great opportunities.”
