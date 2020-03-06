Kicking it all off

Easter Seals ambassador Kamryn Pilkington, left, helps Brenton Hagberg kick off ticket sales for the 17th annual Easter Seals Celebrity Roast. Hagberg is the subject of this year’s event, which will be held on April 9 at the Victoria Inn.

 Jodi Lundmark

As the subject of this year’s Easter Seals Celebrity Roast, Brenton Hagberg is trying to not let his nerves get the better of him.

“I’m prepared, a little bit nervous, but looking forward to it,” said the mortgage specialist with RBC Royal Bank.

“I’m sure it will be a good night and full of some laughs for sure.”

This year’s roast will be the 17th annual event and is set to take place on April 9 at the Victoria Inn.

