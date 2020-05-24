The Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) is taking a wait-and-see approach to how they will move forward as COVID-19 restrictions ease.
The RFDA has committed to continue, until the end of the month, running the central food bank every two weeks at the CLE, in conjunction with the Salvation Army.
Within a week, the RFDA plans to meet with their member food banks to look at transitioning back to supplying food banks.
“Most likely, that will be opening up a small number of food banks outside again, keeping everything outdoors, opposed to the normal way of people going inside,” Brendan Carlin, community services manager with the Regional Food Distribution Association, told The Chronicle-Journal on Wednesday.
The RFDA is taking their lead from the provincial government as they reopen, added Carlin.
Along with the central food bank, the RFDA is also delivering hampers to people who are isolated, have transportation issues or have children at home.
The RFDA has had lots of assistance with the hamper delivery. Postal workers are volunteering, along with people from Shkoday and Lakehead Motors helping out.
Carlin said it will be up to the member food banks on how they want to proceed, adding that there are food banks that want to open up in a modified way and others that don’t want to because of member volunteers who are vulnerable or nervous about reopening.
Many of the food banks have emptied their shelves to help support the central food bank and that is expected to take time and resources to restock those food banks.
The RFDA has 29 members in the city and they include food banks and charities that use food in their programming for another 13 food banks are served in the region.
Last week, the RFDA shipped food to more than 20 First Nations communities and are planning to ship more next week.
The next central food bank is planned for May 29 at the CLE from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carlin said the central food bank has been busy with 650 to 700 people coming through with 1,100 to 1,300 hampers being distributed.
(This story was originally published on May 21, 2020)
