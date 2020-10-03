Assessment centre opening Monday

From left, Andrea Docherty, program director, works on setting up the

new assessment centre with Jackie Park, manager of COVID-19 assessment

centre and screening and assessment, and Shane Muir, COVID-19 tack

force manager with Superior North EMS, at Confederation College on

Friday.

 By Brent Linton, CJ Staff

A new COVID-19 testing centre specifically to help with the backlog of

symptomatic students, parents, siblings, teachers, bus drivers and

school personnel is set to open starting Monday.

The centre will be a walk-in facility located at Confederation College

at the Sibley residence off Williams Street.

“Our testing centre is getting up to a 1,000 calls a day and it is just

a number we are not able to manage,” said Dr. Peter Voros, COVID-19

Incident Operations Section, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences

Centre.

Voros added that through the partnerships with the college and school

boards they were able to band together and open an assessment centre

specific to the school system.

The centre will have a focus on children age four and up, parents,

siblings, teachers and bus drivers and they must have symptoms.

“They will be able to walk in this assessment centre receive an

appointment for that day and come back and be tested for COVID-19,”

said Voros, who added they will do their best to manage to not have

lineups in the parking lot.

On Thursday, the province announced changes to its testing guidelines

for schools and daycares. Students with a runny nose and headache are

no longer required to get a negative COVID-19 test result and will

instead need to stay home for 24 hours.

The symptoms of a runny nose and headache can occur in COVID-19

patients, but are also signs of the common cold, officials say.

See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of

The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you