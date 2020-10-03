A new COVID-19 testing centre specifically to help with the backlog of
symptomatic students, parents, siblings, teachers, bus drivers and
school personnel is set to open starting Monday.
The centre will be a walk-in facility located at Confederation College
at the Sibley residence off Williams Street.
“Our testing centre is getting up to a 1,000 calls a day and it is just
a number we are not able to manage,” said Dr. Peter Voros, COVID-19
Incident Operations Section, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences
Centre.
Voros added that through the partnerships with the college and school
boards they were able to band together and open an assessment centre
specific to the school system.
The centre will have a focus on children age four and up, parents,
siblings, teachers and bus drivers and they must have symptoms.
“They will be able to walk in this assessment centre receive an
appointment for that day and come back and be tested for COVID-19,”
said Voros, who added they will do their best to manage to not have
lineups in the parking lot.
On Thursday, the province announced changes to its testing guidelines
for schools and daycares. Students with a runny nose and headache are
no longer required to get a negative COVID-19 test result and will
instead need to stay home for 24 hours.
The symptoms of a runny nose and headache can occur in COVID-19
patients, but are also signs of the common cold, officials say.
