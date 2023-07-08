Vandalism has temporarily closed the Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre on River Street.
Sometime overnight Thursday into Friday morning, several windows were broken and the extent of the damage has forced the city to close the centre and cancel all programming through the weekend.
“We are dismayed the centre has been vandalized,” said Twyla Biluk, supervisor of older adults with the City of Thunder Bay, in a news release. “We apologize for any inconvenience this closure causes to our valued participants and look forward to safely reopening the facility next week.”
The Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating the incident.
The centre is anticipated to reopen on Monday and resume normal operations.
